Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Presence on Brian Laundrie Manhunt Sparks Divided Opinions Online

Duane “Dog” Chapman has stepped into another manhunt catching national attention by showing up the North Port, Florida home owned by Brian Laundrie’s parents on Saturday afternoon. Social media observers are not happy about that, with many bringing up the long list of controversies associated with the Dog the Bounty Hunter star. Laundrie is the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death and has been missing since Sept. 14.

On Saturday, Chapman and his wife Francie Frane showed up outside the Laundrie family home to knock on their screen door. Unsurprisingly, Laundrie’s parents did not answer his knocks and Chapman left the scene. Even though the FBI has its own tip line for anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation, Chapman said people could call his number, 833-TELLDOG to provide him with tips to help the manhunt. Chapman’s team also issued a statement Saturday, noting that he and Frane have “experienced extreme loss themselves” recently, and their “hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Petito, 22, went missing in late August while she and her fiance, Laundrie, were chronicling a cross-country trip in their white 2012 Ford Transit Connect Van for their social media pages. On Sept. 1, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ home without Petito. Ten days later, Petito’s family in New York reported her missing after they had not heard from her in weeks. Petito’s remains were found at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and a preliminary autopsy found her manner of death was a homicide. Laundrie, who has been named as a person of interest in Petito’s death, is wanted for arrest after he was indicted on a federal charge of alleged debit card fraud. North Port police and the FBI have been searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for Laundrie, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Considering Chapman’s own past controversies, many found it inappropriate for him to get involved in the case. Others praised him though, noting that he has had past success in finding wanted criminals.



‘If Dog the Bounty Hunter finds Brian Laundrie before the FBI…’

“Hey, remember that time when Dog the Bounty Hunter and his white supremacist pals murdered an elderly Black man?” comedy writer Meredith Lee tweeted. “Yeah, that’s the person we need right now speaking for the voice of a murder victim who was abused and murdered by her boyfriend.”

“Isn’t it interesting how the dominant society tries to ignore that Dog the Bounty Hunter is a vile, anti-Black white supremacist, who went to prison for participating in the murder of a Black man,” another critic wrote. “They still try to legitimize this dude.”

‘The most Florida thing I’ve ever heard’

“Dog the Bounty Hunter is now officially looking for Brian Laundrie,” blogger Lindsay DeFranco wrote. “This is the most Florida thing I’ve ever heard and I honestly think Dog might be able to do it. My mom is a member of his fan club. I trust her [judgment].”

‘My guy’

“Anyone have Dog the Bounty Hunter at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ house on today’s Bingo card?” one Twitter user asked.

‘America is a reality show nation’

“I swear to god if Dog the Bounty Hunter finds Brian Laundrie before the FBI does, I’m gonna laugh,” one person wrote.

‘Might as well get Nancy Drew on the case as well’

“So we got John [Walsh] and Dog the Bounty Hunter looking for Brian Laundrie? Might as well get nancy drew on the case as well,” one person wrote.

‘What a time we live in’

“Dog the Bounty Hunter is officially on the hunt for the missing and wanted for questioning Brian Laundrie. I can now be certain that I am in the bonus content version of the reality simulation we are living in. What a time we live in,” one person wrote.