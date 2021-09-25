‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star on Ground in Florida at Home of Brian Laundrie as Manhunt Continues

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is back to work this weekend, joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death. Chapman was seen outside the North Port, Florida home Laundrie shares with his parents Saturday afternoon. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 14, and local authorities are now searching Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Chapman, with cameras and his wife Francie Frane following him, walked up to the Laundrie family home to knock on the screen door. He left the home after a few minutes, reports Fox13 Tampa Bay. Laundrie’s parents did not answer the door. Police later went into the home and left a few moments later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

Afterward, Chapman said he “wants anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG,” and that information will be kept confidential. His team also issued a statement, noting that both he and Frane have “experienced extreme loss themselves” and their “hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman first commented on the Petito case on Tuesday when Newsweek asked him how he would search for Laundrie. “We need to run his record,” Chapman told the magazine. “We need to see what his background is, as far as domestic violence or anything else.” The Dog’s Most Wanted star did note that he had no inside information, but that did not stop him from speculating about the case. “You got to start with his friends, family members, find out where are they gone? When’s the last time they saw him? What kind of vehicle is he in? There’s all kinds of ways to track that vehicle,” Chapman said. “I mean, now the investigation is really kicked into high gear.”

North Port police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are searching Carlton Reserve, but they have not turned up anything. North Port Police Department Commander Joe Fussell told Fox13 the grueling search has been worthwhile, even though officials appear to not be closer to finding Laundrie. “The warrant doesn’t change anything for us,” Fussell said, referring to the federal warrant out for Laundrie’s arrest. “We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on Day 1.”

Petito, 22, disappeared in late August. Laundrie and Petito spent the summer on a cross-country road trip in their 2012 Ford Transit Connect van, but Laundrie returned to his parents’ Florida home on Sept. 1 without Petito. Ten days later, her parents in New York reported her missing. On Sept. 19, her remains were found in Bridger-Teton National Park Forest in Wyoming. On Sept. 22, the FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest for alleged debit card fraud. According to the indictment, Laundrie allegedly used a debit card to obtain $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Laundire was also named a person of interest on Sept. 15, and his parents have reported him missing. The FBI is asking anyone with information on the case to submit tips to FBI.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).