Gabby Petito Disappearance: Federal Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex Fiance Brian Laundrie

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Gabby Petito‘s ex-boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The manhunt for the missing 23-year-old continues In Florida, but FBI Denver announced on Thursday that Laundrie was indicted by a federal grand jury for “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death. Laundrie Is considered a person of Interest in Petito’s death.

According to the charging documents, Laundrie used an unauthorized debit card with the intent to defraud. “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” read FBI Denver’s statement. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Petito’s remains were discovered on Sept. 19, in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and CNN reported that Petito’s death was ruled a homicide. On the FBI’s official Twitter account, they shared that Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County Coroner, ruled Petito’s death a homicide in his preliminary findings. They stated that the cause of death is still “pending,” as they are awaiting the final results of the autopsy. Even though they are waiting for those final results, the FBI did say that Laundrie is a person of interest in this case. They stated, “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.” In a statement, Petito’s family said that they would be taking time to grieve, stating through their attorney, “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home.”

The search for Laundrie continues. According to CBS News affiliate WKRG, authorities in Okaloosa County are looking into the possibility that Laundriw was spotted on the recording of a local resident’s outdoor camera. “I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Florida strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” the individual reportedly wrote in a social media post, “authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area be on the lookout.”

In a statement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office explained that it “is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to include nearby farmlands.” The department added, “No one – and nothing – of note was located. The individual referenced in the post below has no known ties to our area.” In a previous statement, the OCSO said, “Yes we wanted to let you know we are aware of this report and are actively checking it out. There is no confirmation of this information. Obviously, we will keep everyone in the loop if and when there is anything to report.” The OCSO later confirmed the person spotted on the trail camera was not Laundrie.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Friday. They told authorities that he left home on Sept. 14 but never returned. His disappearance came just days before Petito’s body was found by authorities in Wyoming. Her family reporting her missing on Sept. 11, after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks.