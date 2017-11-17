Does Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outing Confirm Jennifer Garner's Approval?

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting has been the celebrity gossip story of the summer, reuniting 17 years after their break up. E! reports that the couple was seen at Universal Studios Hollywood with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and his son Samuel, 9, on Friday, which leads many to think that Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner may be coming around to the relationship.

Affleck has been around Lopez's kids before and reportedly already won them over. "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around," an insider told E! News. "He's totally won the family over with his charm." However, it was previously rumored that Garner wanted to wait until the couple was serious before Lopez spends time with her kids. Affleck and Garner share three children, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018.

Garner thinks it is "way too soon" for Affleck to introduce their children to Lopez, an insider told InTouch Weekly. The source claims Affleck and Garner "don't see eye-to-eye" on how their children should be raised. While Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme met Affleck and like him, that "doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J. Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel," the source said.

The Peppermint actress reportedly wants to wait a little longer into Affleck and Lopez's relationship before Affleck introduces the Hustlers star to their children. "Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and J. Lo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider claimed. "She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners."

Back on June 13, Affleck attended the birthday party for Lopez's younger sister, Lynda Lopez. Max and Emme were at the party too, seen showing Affleck something on their phones in one photo. Other pictures showed the two stars kissing. Affleck and Lopez reunited in late April after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2003 and early 2004 before they broke up. Affleck later married Garner, while Lopez married Anthony.