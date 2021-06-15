Jennifer Lopez Marks Younger Sister's Birthday With Rare Photos

✖

Jennifer Lopez shared a personal post on Instagram, but it had nothing to do with her relationship with Ben Affleck. Instead, the "Dance Again" singer celebrated her younger sister Lynda Lopez's birthday by sharing a pair of photos Monday. Lynda, a journalist who recently published a book on U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, turned 50 on Monday.

"My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die," Lopez, 51, wrote on Instagram. "The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones. You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul. You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success, and most importantly…all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday." Lopez also shared videos and photos from Lynda's birthday party in her Instagram Story. "Love uuuuuuuuuu," Lynda wrote in response to Lopez's post.

Lopez's family also celebrated Lynda on Sunday at Nobu in Malibu. Affleck, 48, joined Lopez and was seen kissing the pop star in photos published by Page Six. Affleck and Lopez reunited in April, 17 years after they ended their engagement. Since then, there had been rumors the relationship turned romantic, but it was not confirmed until the kissing photos were released. The stars have not publicly commented on the relationship. Lopez was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez until they broke up in early April.

Affleck reportedly met with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodrigez, in Las Vegas last week while Lopez was in Miami. A source told PEOPLE Guadalupe always "loved" Affleck and was disappointed they broke up in 2004. "She is thrilled that they are back together now," the source said.

Lynda is a journalist based in New York City and a graduate of Long Island University. Last week, she was the debate moderator for WCBS' New York City Mayoral debate. Last year, she released AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Lopez also has an older sister, Leslie Lopez.

While Lopez's personal life has been grabbing headlines lately, her career as a producer, musician, and actress is still on a roll. Last week, her Nuyorican Productions signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix to produce movies, TV shows, and unscripted shows with an emphasis on supporting divorce female talent. She is already developing two projects for Netflix, The Mother, which she will star in; and The Cipher.