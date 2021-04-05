DMX Update: Rapper Reportedly Had to Be Revived 3 Times

✖

As DMX remains in critical condition, a new update on the rapper indicated that he had to be revived three times by medical personnel, reportedly. According to ET, a source familiar with the situation told the outlet that medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital" in White Plains, New York. The source added, "This is a very difficult time for the family. They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode."

DMX — real name Earl Simmons — was hospitalized on Friday, after suffering a heart attack that reportedly may have been related to a drug overdose. His family soon issued a statement on his condition. "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," the statement read. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

I spoke to DMX's former manager, who's remained close to him and his family. she said X is still in a "vegetative state" with little to no brain activity or function she and his family are "praying and waiting," and encourages his fans to stay positive https://t.co/c9oYwJ1L0R — Tanya Chen 陈天依 (@tanyachen) April 4, 2021

DMX's lawyer, Murray Richman, spoke to reporters about the rapper's condition but stated that he could not confirm the drug overdose reports. He also did not have any information regarding any other cause of the heart attack, per CBS News NY. At one point, Richman told media news outlets that DMX was off life support and breathing on his own, but later retracted that statement after revealing that he received incorrect information.

Fans are outside and showing support for #DMX! Let’s continue to keep him in our prayers ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6KkPQFm3xG — BET (@BET) April 4, 2021

In a separate statement, shared by Yahoo! News, Richman said, "It would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point." Currently, the most up-to-date news on DMX's condition has come from his former manager, Nakia Walker. Speaking to the New York Times, Walker stated that the rapper is still on life support and in a "vegetative state." Walker added, "We’re just praying."