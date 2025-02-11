Diplo Admits to Doing Acid Again During Super Bowl Party

Diplo was riding high at Super Bowl LIX! The DJ, 46, revealed he had taken some LSD before attending the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 8, just over a month after he confessed to tripping on acid during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Diplo revealed in a video obtained by TMZ on Monday, Feb. 10 that he had taken just a little bit of the psychedelic before attending the Super Bowl party. While he doesn’t really like mushrooms or weed, Diplo revealed, “I like acid, though,” adding, “I do that. I’m on it now again.” The music producer clarified, “I’m just chilling. It’s a little bit. I’m not, like, tripping. I’m not gonna do backflips.”

Diplo attends the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images)

Diplo explained that he microdoses LSD about “four times a week,” and while he was “not going to suggest to take drugs to people,” if people are interested in psychedelics, they should “try it and see how your body reacts.”

Diplo previously revealed he was tripping on LSD to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during their live New Year’s Eve show for CNN. “I’m so curious, what’s the most conventional place that you’ve done LSD?” Cohen, 56, asked the DJ ahead of his set at Insomniac’s Forever Midnight. Diplo chuckled before admitting, “Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here. … I’m not even lying.”

Cohen and Cooper, 57, were shocked as they laughed at the admission, with Cohen asking, “Oh, my God! Hold on … please tell me you’re tripping right now?” Diplo responded, “Yeah,” before Cooper joked, “I wish I was Diplo. I gotta say, I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.’”

Diplo at the GQ Bowl held at Hotel Peter and Paul on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Diplo previously told Esquire in a May 2023 profile that he had dropped acid before he ran the L.A. Marathon to help quell his nerves. “I do a lot of LSD, but I’m not tripping and looking at the stars going, ‘Whaaa?’ I microdose it, maybe a little more,” he told the outlet. “I was nervous before the race because 14 miles was the most I had ever ran. But woke up kind of late, put it in my water and drank it on the way to Dodger Stadium. It was maybe half of a tab of acid.”

Realizing seven miles in that he was doing “like seven-minute miles,” Diplo said he attributed his performance to the LSD. “I wouldn’t recommend anyone else do it, I wanted to experiment,” he explained. “It made the time go by fast, and the worst thing about running is how boring it is. It’s boring as hell.”