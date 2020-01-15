Sia Texted Diplo to Offer ‘No-Strings’ Sex: ‘Hit Me Up’

Sia is admitting that she texted Diplo for a “no-strings” attached type “sex” relationship in a new interview! The singer sat down with GQ to not only share with her fans how she feels for the popular DJ, but also how Diplo views himself in her opinion, revealing some personal thoughts about him. However, Diplo himself expressed to the magazine how he views love and why what some of Sia is saying could be true.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” she confessed. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship …. if you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although she never revealed whether he took her up on the offer or not, she did say that although he’s “the sweetest thing in the world” she feels he’s pretty insecure with himself despite his talents saying he’s “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.” She did note that he’s not insecure with his music by any means, rather himself and personal relationships.

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem. It’s so interesting because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it,” she said.

Diplo spoke to the magazine as well and confessed that he doesn’t “really believe” in marriage but is super happy with his two kids, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, along with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.

“I think I found true love with my kids,” he explained. “I get lonely sometimes. I might have bouts of depression. But my kids, they love me. And they can’t escape me. Any girlfriend would end up breaking up with me because I’m so busy, and I’m just a bad boyfriend. My kids, they literally can’t. My job is to be good to them.”

He actually credits his ex-girlfriend, M.I.A., for having his kids so soon .

“My ex-girlfriend got pregnant with somebody else, and I was like, ‘D—,’ because we had almost had a baby together,” he said. “She had a baby immediately,and I was like, ‘What the f—k?’”

“I kind of lost all hope in that relationship,” he added. “And then I had a kid, probably like a year after that, because I was just like, ‘F—k it, I want a kid.’”