In one of the wildest TV moments in CNN’s latest New Year’s Eve broadcast, music producer Diplo admitted to being high on acid during his interview. The DJ, who has faced sexual misconduct accusations in recent years, appeared remotely in an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. Instead of anything serious, Cohen asked Diplo about his LSD use during marathons before then inquiring about the most unconventional place he’s tripped

“Right now,” the Major Lazer member said. “I did some on the helicopter on the way here. I’m not even lying.”

While Cooper erupted in drunken laughter, an astonished Cohen looked to clarify the statement by asking, “You’re tripping right now?”

The “Heartless” and “Where Are Ü Now” artist replied “Yeah,” before noting it was a “light trip.”

Cohen turned to his CNN journalist and asked, “We should point out it’s illegal, right?” Cooper shrugged in response, and the two carried on their interview. The network and Diplo haven’t offered any further comments, choosing to document his multiple New Year’s Eve DJ sets in his Instagram Stories instead.

The Diplo interview was one of several viral moments during the CNN broadcast, which also included lighthearted interviews with Ralph Fiennes, Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black and Roy Wood Jr., among other personalities.