Diddy Accuser Anna Kane Speaks Out: ‘I Am Not Intimidated’

Anna Kane is coming forward publicly in her sexual assault case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The ex-wife of NHL player Evander Kane filed an amended complaint in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Friday, Dec. 6, PEOPLE reports, using her real name after U.S. District Judge Jessica G. L. Clarke ruled that she could not use a pseudonym in her lawsuit against the rapper and music mogul.

“I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager,” Kane said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Kane has sued Combs, former Bad Boy CEO Harve Pierre, and a third person for sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old in 2003, claiming that as a teen, she was given drugs and alcohol at Daddy’s House Recording Studio in Manhattan before being “viciously gang raped” “one after the other.” Diddy has denied the allegations.

Clarke also ruled in Kane’s civil case against Combs that the claims against Daddy’s House Recordings, Inc. and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Inc. would be dismissed. Clarke said that the 2022 amendments to the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which expanded liability to corporate entities, would not apply retroactively to 2003. The lawsuit is now focused solely on the alleged sexual assault claims against the current defendants. An initial pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2025.

Diddy was denied bail for a third time last week as he remains in federal prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges following his arrest in September. In 2023, he denied all of the numerous assault accusations facing him, saying in a statement at the time, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

He continued, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” Diddy’s next federal court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2024.