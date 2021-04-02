Did Prince Harry and William Just Meet up for 'Crisis Talks' Following Oprah Winfrey Interview?

✖

More than a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, all eyes are on the royal's relationship with big brother Prince William. During the 90-minute tell-all, the couple made a number of shocking allegations, including the revelation that there were "concerns and conversations" about son Archie's skin tone and Harry admitting that there is "space" in his relationship with William, sending Buckingham Palace into crisis management. But have Harry and William since reunited to work out their differences?

Rumors that Harry may have packed his bags and left his pregnant wife in California to attend "crisis talks" with his brother in the U.K. were first reported on by New Idea. According to the cover for one of the outlet's recent publications, the royal brothers were pictured reuniting on March 18, a little more than a week after the interview. The accompanying story, however, reported that Harry was only just now actively planning a trip overseas at the request of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who, according to a source, "wants to get to the bottom of this once and for all." Just two days after their interview with Winfrey, Her Majesty released a statement saying she was "saddened" to learn of the "challenges" the royal couple faced. The statement added that those issues "are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," meaning secret "crisis talks" aren't that far-fetched. Despite the report, however, no such meeting between Harry and his family members in the U.K. has yet taken place.

According to Gossip Cop, which dubbed the report "sheer lunacy," Harry is still living comfortably in California, where he remains as he and Markle await the birth of their second child. Although it is possible he could end up traveling back home sometime in the future, he has not left the U.S. at this point in time. Adding more evidence that the story is false, Gossip Cop notes, is the fact that rather than citing "royal insiders" as its sources, the story cites a "royal psychic," who predicted, "Prince Charles will attempt at a reconciliation, which unfortunately falls short for Harry." The story also says Harry is planning a trip, despite the cover alleging he had already reunited with his family. Gossip Cop further went on to reveal the truth behind the story by taking on the photo that appeared on the front cover. Alleged to have been snapped on March 18, the photo was actually taken all the way back in October 2015. Gossip Cop also reports the outlet "already printed this exact story" back in November, claiming the brothers had reunited after 298 days, and then immediately changed the story.

At this time, it remains unclear if Harry has plans to reunite with his family overseas. It is also unclear if he has spoken with his family since the interview, during which he said he still maintained a good relationship with his grandmother.