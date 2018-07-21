Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Opens up About Mental Health Treatment

Michelle Williams is grateful for fans’ continued support.

Days after the former Destiny’s Child singer revealed that she sought help for her mental health and well-being, Williams is giving an update on her progress.

“I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I’m better,” Williams wrote on Instagram Story on Friday alongside the praying hands emoji. She later posted the same message on her Twitter, adding, “Progress not Perfection!” The “Say My Name” singer’s fan quickly replied to her message, Entertainment Tonight reports, sending her many positive and heartfelt notes of support.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Williams had checked herself into a mental health facility to seek help for depression, she also opened up about the importance of seeking help when needed in a personal post.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Following her personal note, Beyonce’s mom, Tina Lawson, as well as Beyonce’s sister, Solange Knowles, showed their support.

“Love [you] so Michelle,” Solange commented on the post. “Really proud of you. Sending u al the love in the world.”

Williams has been open about her struggles with mental health. Last year, she spoke about depression during an interview with The Talk, revealing that she has felt suicidal in the past.

“I was in that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider. I take care of people. I’m not supposed to be feeling this way. I want it out,’” she said at the time in 2017.

“I didn’t know [I had depression] until I was in my thirties what was going on. I just thought it was growing pains,” Williams revealed. “I’ve been suffering since the age of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn’t know what to call it.”

“So many people are walking around acting like they’ve got it all together. And they’re suffering. So for years I’m in one of the top selling female groups of all time suffering with depression,” she said.

The singer famously reunited with Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April, making it the first time Destiny’s Child had performed together in several years.

The Beyoncé-led group sang a few of their famous songs at Queen Bey’s headlining event at Coachella this year, including “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”