Denise Richards' Estranged Daughter Pays Heartfelt Mother's Day Tribute Following Drama

Denise Richards celebrated Mother's Day with 18-year-old daughter Sami by her side. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her eldest shared a glimpse at their reunion on Instagram less than a year after Sami claimed she was "trapped" in an "abusive" home before moving in with her father, Charlie Sheen.

"Happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life," Sami captioned a series of selfies with her mom on Instagram. Richards commented on the post, writing, "Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother's Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much."

Sami made headlines in September 2021 when she made a TikTok calling the house her mother shares with husband Aaron Phypers a "hell house" and "abusive." She added after moving in with Sheen, "Had a spiritual awakening, own two cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school." At the time, the Wild Things actress told Jeff Lewis in a February 2021 podcast episode that her ex-husband's house had very "different" rules for their child than hers.

"Obviously, I would love for her to live with me," the former Bravo star said. "She lived with me all these years, but I think it's very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles." Richards, who is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old Eloise, admitted her relationship was still "strained" at the time. "It's very difficult. I know though [that] we'll get back to where we were, eventually. Right now, it is strained," she shared.

In March 2022, Richards took to social media to celebrate Sami's 18th birthday. "In a blink of an eye you're 18 .... !!!!" she wrote at the time. "Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed and grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sam. Happy 18th Birthday!"