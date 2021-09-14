Charlie Sheen Gives Update on Daughter Sami After She Makes ‘Abusive’ Accusation Against Mom Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen is “having a ball” with 17-year-old daughter Sami after she moved out of mom Denise Richard’s home and into her father’s. The eldest daughter of the former Hollywood couple made headlines last week after making a TikTok claiming she was “trapped” in an “abusive” home, and Sheen confirmed to Us Weekly Monday that she had since moved in with him.

“Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally,” the actor said through rep Jeff Ballard. “We’re having a ball. GED here we come!” Page Six previously shared Sami’s TikTok, which has since been made private, in which the teen appears to make the shocking allegations about living with her mother and Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …” Sami wrote alongside a video of herself crying. Cutting to Sami smiling, the caption read, “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

An inside source confirmed to PEOPLE that Sami was living with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum last year. “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” the source said. “She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn’t want to follow the rules.” The source added that Sheen “didn’t support” Richards’ rules and has a “different way of parenting” that led to Sami wanting to live with him. “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation,” they continued.

Sheen and Richards, who are also parents to 16-year-old daughter Lola, split in 2005 while the Wild Things actress was pregnant. Their divorce was finalized in 2006, and in 2011, Richards adopted daughter Eloise. In 2018, the actress would marry Phypers. In a May 2020 episode of RHOBH, Richards admitted she was struggling to raise Sami and keep a good relationship with her daughters’ father. “I’m struggling with parenting right now with my teenagers. Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It’s not easy,” Richards said.