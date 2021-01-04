Demi Rose Is 'Grateful for Winter Sun' in Glowing Photo

✖

Demi Rose closed out 2020 with plenty to be grateful for. The model, 25, marked the end of the year with a few sun-kissed photos of herself on Instagram. Tagged in Ibiza, where she now resides, the post was shared to the social media platform on Dec. 30 and showed Rose wearing a form-fitting nude dress during the golden hour. She shared the images alongside a caption reading, "Grateful for winter sun."

Just like her previous posts, the late-December images drew up plenty of reactions from her 15.5 million Instagram followers, the comments section quickly flooding with remarks. In one reply, a fan said Rose was "beautiful as always," a sentiment many more seemed to agree with. In another comment, somebody also said the images were "fabulous," another person commenting, "always gorgeous." Other fans, however, were left speechless, resorting to expressing their love with strings of various emojis, including fire and heart-eye emojis.

Rose is back in Ibiza after spending the past several months globetrotting, the model having visited plenty of enviable locales including the Maldives and Kenya, where she got up close and personal with some giraffes. An influencer with a large fan base, Rose didn’t shy away from documenting her adventures on social media, where she shared plenty of photos from her travels that had fans flocking to the comments sections.

Although Rose's 2020 was a year for the memory books, it came on the heels of a tragic series of events. Her father, Barrie Mawby, died at the end of 2018 following a battle with cancer followed by the death of her mother, Christine, in June 2019. Opening up about the back-to-back losses in a 2020 interview with the Evening Standard, Rose said that while she has "been through a lot of trauma… in some ways through it I have become so much stronger." Rose has since continued to open up about their losses and the impact it has had on her mental health with her followers, hoping that doing so will encourage others "to talk" about their struggles rather than keep things bottled up. Rose said that her large social media following also helped her open up, because she felt "now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."