Bruce Willis Dances With Ex Demi Moore in Video From Daughter Rumer on His 70th Birthday

Bruce Willis is ringing in his 70th birthday with the love and support of his family.

In honor of Die Hard star turning 70 on Wednesday, March 19, his daughter Rumer Willis, 36, took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback video of her father dancing with his ex-wife and Rumer’s mom, Demi Moore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a clip of the family dance party first shared by Rumer in May 2020, The Substance actress, 62, and Pulp Fiction actor can be seen goofily breaking it down, as Bruce counts Moore into their impromptu choreography. As Moore dances down the hallway, Bruce cheers her on, saying, “Pick it up, pick it up! Take it down the hallway!”

“To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer captioned the video. “Happy 70th Birthday papa.”

The eldest daughter of Bruce and Moore also gave fans an update on her father’s health on his milestone birthday amid the star’s journey with frontotemporal dementia. Asked how her father was doing in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session Tuesday, the Dr. Odyssey actress responded, “He’s doing great, thank you for asking.” She added, “It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday.”

The Fifth Element actor’s other daughters have also shared birthday tributes in his honor, with 31-year-old daughter Tallulah Willis posting a photo of her father from his Die Hard days. “happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed!” she wrote in a caption to her post. “I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”

Scout Willis, 33, also shared photos with her father on Instagram, including a shot of him kissing her on the cheek. “Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” Scout wrote in her caption alongside a goat emoji. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce is also father to two younger daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with wife Emma Heming Willis, to whom Bruce has been married since 2009.