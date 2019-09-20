Demi Moore Makes Claim Ashton Kutcher Cheated Twice, Pressured Her to Drink and Have Threesomes

More passages from Demi Moore‘s upcoming memoir Inside Out provide an eye-opening look at her marriage to The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher. She claims Kutcher cheated on her twice and was responsible for her return to drinking. Moore also claims Kutcher pressured her into having threesomes, with her reluctance opening the door to his alleged infidelity.

In the book, Moore says their relationship was perfect at the beginning. They started dating in 2003 and married two years later, despite their 15-year age gap. Before they married, Moore became pregnant and suffered a miscarriage six months into the pregnancy, as revealed in The New York Times last week. Moore started drinking again after the miscarriage and blamed herself.

According to Radar Online, which obtained a copy of the book, Moore wrote she was sober for two decades before she met Kutcher. Moore claims Kutcher told her he did not believe alcoholism was “real” while they were on a Valentine’s Day trip in Mexico before their marriage. Moore felt she wanted to desperately show she could drink moderately.

“I didn’t think, ‘This is a kid in his twenties who has no idea what he’s talking about.’ Instead, I cast about for justifications for his argument,” Moore wrote.

Moore went on to write that drinking “became interwoven in my pain” after the miscarriage.

During her 45th birthday party, Moore claims she got so drunk she almost drowned in a hot tub. Kutcher was then mad at her for drinking too much, which was “also confusing. Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction,” she wrote.

In another part of the book, Moore said Kutcher pressured her into having a threesome. She agreed to “show him how great and fun I could be,” but she later decided it was a “mistake.”

Moore also wrote about Kutcher’s alleged infidelity. She claims Kutcher met a 21-year-old while bowling with Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis. He then allegedly slept with the woman while she was out of town.

The two were still married when Moore later found out Kutcher cheated on her again with a young woman at Danny Masterson’s bachelor party, this time through a Google News alert. The party was on the weekend of their sixth wedding anniversary.

“I felt sick to my stomach. I knew she wasn’t lying,” Moore wrote, referring to the interview the alleged mistress, Sara Leal, gave at the time.

Kutcher moved out of the home they shared on Nov. 11, 2011, Moore wrote. They finalized their divorce in 2013, and Kutcher married Mila Kunis two years later.

Moore’s memoir will be released on Tuesday. She is also seen in the new horror-comedy Corporate Animals, which opens on Friday. She also signed on to star in USA Network’s miniseries adaptation of Brave New World, set to air next year.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” Moore told The New York Times of the writing process last week. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

