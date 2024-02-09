Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Demi Moore Joining Billy Bob Thornton in New Taylor Sheridan Show Demi Moore is joining the "Sheridanverse." The actress has joined the cast of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Paramount+ series Landman, a new series based on the acclaimed Texas Monthly podcast about the oil boom in West Texas. Billy Bob Thornton, who appeared in Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel 1883, is also set to star.

The upcoming series is described as "a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs." Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, the show will provide "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics." Landman is based on Boomtown, Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly's 11-episode podcast that began in December 2019. Moore, who is fresh off FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans, will star as play the series regular role of Cami, who is the wife of one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Thorton's Tommy Norris, according to Deadline.

"Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said. "We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan."

Along with Moore and Thorton, Landman will also star Michelle Randolph (1923) as Ainsley, Tommy's wild and strong-willed 17-year-old daughter, and Jacob Lofland (The Son) as Tommy's son Cooper, who new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of West Texas. Kayla Wallace (When Calls The Heart) will take on the role of Rebecca Savage, an extremely capable and intimidating liability attorney, with James Jordan (Yellowstone, Special Ops: Lioness) starring as petroleum engineer and Tommy's roommate Dale Bradley, Mark Collie (Nashville) as Sheriff Joeberg; and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Ariana, according to TVLine.

Landman is executive produced by Sheridan, Wallace, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. The series is currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas. A premiere date for the show has not yet been set at Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here.