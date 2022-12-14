Bruce Willis Poses With Ex Demi Moore, Wife Emma and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo

Bruce Willis's blended family is celebrating the holidays together. The Die Hard star recently posed for a rare family photo with his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and all his kids. In the photo, shared on Instagram by Moore, the beloved actor smiles and stands in front of a Christmas tree with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 — as well as Heming Willis and their two girls — Evelyn Penn, 8, and Mabel Ray, 10. In addition to all his children, Willis is also seen holding a small puppy in the sweet holiday photo.

Many supporters have since commented on the photo, with one writing, "This makes me so happy to see. Thanks for sharing! Best wishes to you all." Someone else added, "I love seeing you're family all together. It's nice seeing Bruce smile....May god bless you all." Finally, a third user wrote, "A huge hug to Bruce. I grew up with his movies. You are a beautiful family."

This holiday season marks the first since the family opened up about Willis' retirement from acting due to a health condition. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement from the family shared earlier this year. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The statement continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke. Both men and women are affected equally, and most people with aphasia are in middle to old age." The organization adds, "There are many types of aphasia. These are usually diagnosed based on which area of the language-dominant side of the brain is affected and the extent of the damage."