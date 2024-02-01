Demi Moore Speaks out About Ex-Husband Bruce Willis's Dementia

Demi Moore will always be available to support her ex-husband and longtime friend, Bruce Willis. Willis, 68, took a break from acting in 2022. His family revealed soon after that he'd been diagnosed with aphasia, which is described as a loss of ability to understand or express speech, caused by brain damage. As a result, his family has rallied around him. In February 2023, Moore and their blended family revealed that his condition had worsened, and he was then diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The condition is said to progress quickly, and time can be limited. Moore recently appeared on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show Bravo Andy and was asked by The Real Housewives EP to share a message to people and families dealing with loved ones who suffer from the same or similar conditions.

"I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at," Moore, 61, said. "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not," she continued.

Despite being re-married to another woman, Moore is reportedly the "facilitator" and the one responsible for bringing the family together, as reported by Page Six. The former couple share three adult children together.

After 11 years of marriage, the two actors made the shocking announcement that they were splitting in 1998. At they time of their split, they were one of Hollywood's beloved couples. They wed after a whirlwind four-month romance. After their split, they stayed close, even traveling as a family.

Willis is married to Emma Hemings. They share two children: daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Of their split, Moore wrote about it in her memoir, Inside Out. "It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce," she wrote, adding "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he."