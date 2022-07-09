Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Amidst Mental Health Struggles: 'I've Hit a Breaking Point'

Shawn Mendes has announced he is taking a break and postponing his world tour to prioritize his mental health. After consulting with his doctors and those closest to him, the 23-year-old "Señorita" singer announced that he is pushing back the dates of the next three weeks of shows for his Wonder: The World Tour indefinitely.

Mendes released the news on Instagram on July 9 with a simple black background and white text. "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT, until further notice," he wrote.

Mendes added, "I've been touring since I was 15, and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature, and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and, I've hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.

Mendes launched his world tour on June 27 to promote his 2020 album Wonder. He was scheduled to perform on July 9 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mendes planned the last postponed show for July 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Throughout his career, Mendes has been transparent about his mental health struggles. In a December 2021 Instagram post, the Grammy-nominated singer previously revealed he had difficulties with social media but thanked his fans for supporting his new song, "It'll Be Okay." Mendes released the track just weeks after splitting from his girlfriend of over two years, Camila Cabello.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it...I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that's because there's some truth in the song ['It'll Be Okay'], and there lies honestly in it," he said in the video.

Mendes also wrote candidly about his challenges with uncertainty and anxiety on Twitter in April. "Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth' I feel like that's a hard thing to do, though," he admitted. "I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide."

Despite still having doubts and struggles, he made sure to let fans know that he was doing well and hoped that sharing his mental health journey could help others facing similar challenges."The truth is ALSO that I'm okay," he said. "I'm just tryna tell and be the truth," he said. "I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."