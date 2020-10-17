Demi Lovato Claims She's Been Contacting Aliens

✖

Demi Lovato made headlines recently due to her split from fiancé Max Ehrich. Now, she's making headlines for an entirely different, and extra-terrestrial, reason. In a lengthy Instagram post, Lovato told her followers that she's been trying to contact aliens. Apparently, with the help of Dr. Steven Greer and his CE5 team, the singer has been able to make contact with extra-terrestrial beings.

In the truly wild and surprising post, Lovato claimed that she and a small group of loved ones have been engaging in practices to contact beings outside of our known universe. "Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," Lovato wrote, alongside an array of clips and photos that apparently showcase her making contact with supposed extra-terrestrial beings. As she went on to explain, others can join in on this journey as well if they put in the effort. She continued, "This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

Lovato continued to explain to her fans how they may be able to make contact with aliens. She directed them to download the CE5 app, which she claims will "teach you the protocols to connect to life form beyond our planet!!!" The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared that she was not able to make contact the first time that she tried this method. Instead, it took her "several sessions" to get in a deep enough level of meditation needed to make contact supposedly.

Lovato's interesting post comes on the heels of her separation from her fiancé Ehrich. In late September, the pair broke up two months after getting engaged. A source close to the situation told PEOPLE that their break-up was a "tough decision." "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source explained. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."