Demi Lovato Celebrates Body in Revealing Selfie Following Max Ehrich Breakup

Demi Lovato has stayed above the fray since her breakup with ex-fiance Max Ehrich by not publicly commenting on the messy situation. Instead, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has opened up about two major moments in her life, when she realized she was queer and when she "got the boobs I wanted." Lovato shared a long message on her Instagram page Friday evening, alongside a revealing selfie.

In the long Instagram post, the 28-year-old Lovato said she "never had the boobs" until she began eating what she wanted. She "hated my small tittaayys" and finally "got the boobs I wanted" after she "let go" of her eating disorders. "This is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME," Lovato wrote. "And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony."

Earlier Friday, Lovato took part in Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event, where she discussed learning more about her sexuality after watching the movie Cruel Intentions. "It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn," Lovato explained, notes E! News. "I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that."

Lovato explained that being queer has been a major influence on her songwriting. Some fans have no idea that she wrote love songs about women, not men, Lovato said. "I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people," she said. "I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

The singer did not mention her recent relationship with Ehrich. The two got engaged after six months of dating and split in late September. Lovato has not mentioned the split, but sources told E! News she was "completely embarrassed" by the situation. She "wants no contact with" Ehrich, especially after he made allegations on Instagram that he found out about the split from tabloids. Ehrich reportedly tried to "reach out" to Lovato, but she is "completely done" with him.