Fans Celebrate and Mourn Della Reese on Social Media

After stealing America’s hearts with her role as supervising angel Tess in CBS’ Touched By an Angel, Della Reese died Sunday evening at age 86.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love,” her costar Roma Downey told PEOPLE. “She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.”

Social media reflected the emotional meltdown many fans are feeling at the loss of their favorite Emmy-winning angel.

While her claim to faim was Angel, Reese was also known as a chart-topping singer (“Don’t You Know”), talk show host and the first African-American woman to guest host The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.

She also booked gigs performing on Chico and the Man, It Takes Two and Room 222. She held many people’s hearts for her iconic scene opposite Eddie Murphy in the 1989 film Harlem Nights.

Della Reese dead: ‘Today is not shaping up to the best of days’

Former NAACP president Cornell William Brooks said that Reese’s voice echoed the “cacophony of life.”

Della Reese’s voice echoed her mentor Mahalia Jackson, the joy of the church, the ache of the blues, & the cacophony of life. RIP. @CNN @AP https://t.co/6EexIeV8ke — Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) November 20, 2017

Today is not shaping up to be the best of days. Della Reese dies at 86 https://t.co/oEnbkFMPga — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2017

The great Della Reese was one of the great influences in my life. She taught me so much about singing, phrasing & clarifying lyrics. I studied her albums over & over & sang along. I loved you, Ms. Reese. #RIP https://t.co/XTwHi9IRYp — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) November 20, 2017

Della Reese dead: ‘Harlem Nights’

Others chose to remember her for her iconic Harlem Nights scene.

Classic Della Reese scene from the 1989 film Harlem Nights. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RA14UGeKLF — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 20, 2017

That time Della Reese gave Eddie Murphy a three piece with an extra biscuit. Rest Easy Queen #RIP pic.twitter.com/ixLNXGcshr — Vic Jaymes McDowell (@vicjaymes) November 20, 2017

NOT DELLA REESE, JESUS!!! ? — Small Freedia (@KidFury) November 20, 2017

RIP Della Reese. Damn it man 🙁 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 20, 2017

Della Reese dead: ‘Touched By an Angel’

Most people took to Twitter to remember Reese from her career-defining role on the spiritual drama Touched By an Angel.

Della Reese is way more than Touched by an Angel. She is an icon. She was the first black female talk show host. She was a music legend. RIP Della Reese pic.twitter.com/ld9qCg6bnp — Eric Perry (@actingeric) November 20, 2017

RIP to Ms. Della Reese! I will always remember you from ‘Touched By an Angel’ my favorite show as a child! A true inspiration and legend to us all! #dellareese #RIP pic.twitter.com/p8foiozLss — Kaj N. Gumbs (@POTUS_2017) November 20, 2017

She wasn’t just Touched by an Angel…She WAS an angel here on Earth.



RIP Della Reese. ??



People Mag is reporting that she has died at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/rVSA1eZCCV — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 20, 2017

RIP Della Reese.



You were an angel who touched our hearts. We will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/wariJKOHaQ — Christo (@ChristoThurston) November 20, 2017

Della Reese dead: ‘An auntie to us all’

RIP to Della Reese. An Auntie to us all — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) November 20, 2017