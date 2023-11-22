Denise Richards Recalls the Time Charlie Sheen Brought a Prostitute to Thanksgiving Dinner

With Thanksgiving upon us, it's time to recall that time Denise Richards revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that her ex-husband once brought a prostitute to Thanksgiving dinner. The actress and reality TV star shared a particularly memorable holiday story about her ex-husband during a Season 9 episode. While eating lunch with ex-boyfriend, Patrick Muldoon, on location for a Christmas movie they were filming together, she opened up about Sheen.

"My ex-husband's aged me terribly I think," Richards told Muldoon, whom she dated on and off for years and whom she now considers a best friend. Later, during a confessional, she gave specifics. The story took place at a Thanksgiving dinner Richards was hosting, presumably after her 2006 divorce from Sheen.

"Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway," she told the camera. "He was afraid to tell me, 'Uh, you know, well, she's in the driveway. Is it OK if she's in the driveway?' I said, 'Ugh. I'll set a f—ing plate.' Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!"

Richards, 52, and Sheen, 58, were married from June 2002 to November 2006. After a public divorce and custody battle, the two have learned to civilly co-parent their daughters — Sami, 19, and Lola, 18. Richards also has a 12-year-old daughter named Eloise, who she adopted after their split.

Richards even invited Sheen to her wedding to Aaron Phypers in September 2018, and she also talked to Sheen before joining the Real Housewives franchise. "I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," she told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'"

Although the two have kept it civil in recent years, Richards once admitted on an episode of RHOBH that she worries about their daughters. "I just feel like I f—ed up a lot with their dad," she said, tearing up, in an episode earlier this year. "I don't want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fights]." She later admitted her "girls have been through a lot."

"How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids," she said during a later confessional. "I don't know if I did a disservice or not."