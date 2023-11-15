David Schwimmer Shares Touching Tribute to Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer is honoring his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Two weeks after the actor died at age 54, Schwimmer, who starred on the sitcom as Ross Geller opposite Perry's Chandler Bing, shared a touching tribute to Instagram Wednesday thanking Perry "for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity."

"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery," Schwimmer wrote. "You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Schwimmer's post included a photo from the Friends Season 5 episode "The One with All the Thanksgivings," the actor sharing that "this photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around – 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. His official cause of death is pending per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's investigation, though police said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. Two days after his death, the tight-knit main cast of Friends released a group statement, sharing that they "are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." They went on to state that they were "going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Schwimmer's tribute comes a day after fellow Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox shared tributes to Perry. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston remembered her late co-star in her own post Wednesday. The actors, along with Lisa Kudrow, starred alongside one another on Friends for 10 years from 1994 through 2004. They reunited in 2021 for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. In the wake of his death, Max, the streaming home of this hit series, paid tribute to Perry by adding a tribute card at the start of each season of the sitcom on the streaming platform reading, "In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023." All 10 seasons of Friends are currently available to stream on Max.