Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry by Sharing One of Her Favorite 'Friends' Moments With Him

Courteney Cox has honored her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry by sharing one of her favorite moments she shared with him during their time on the iconic sitcom. Over on Instagram, Cox shared a blooper clip of the show's iconic scene when it's revealed that Chandler (Perry) and Monica (Cox) slept together. Ross (Davis Schwimmer) runs into Chandler's hotel room, excited that he's getting married, and then when he runs back out, Monica emerges from under the covers. After "what aired" rolls through, the clip shows a funny outtake where Cox said, "OK, your turn."

Down in the caption, Cox paid tribute to her on-screen love, writing, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites." She then went on to share. "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member in all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002, Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."