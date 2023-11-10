Matthew Perry's Death Certificate Released

Matthew Perry's death certificate has been released, roughly two weeks after his passing. E! News reports that the certificate — released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — lists Perry's date of death as Oct. 28 at 4:17 p.m. at his residence in the Pacific Palisades outside of L.A. It also states that the Friends actor was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Finally, the document marks the 54-year-old's cause of death as "deferred," pending a toxicology report.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

In a statement to the outlet, Perry's family said. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." They added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member in all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002, Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series. He also appeared in a number of other TV shows — such as Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and a remake of the Odd Couple — as well as beloved comedy films like Fools Rush In and 17 Again.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."