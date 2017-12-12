David Hasselhoff’s Daughter on Plus-Size Lingerie Shoot: ‘I Love All My Flaws’

David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Hayley Hasselhoff showed off her curves for the new issue of SLiNK Magazine, posting in satin lingerie at the Westbridge Hotel in London.

“There’s an importance to having a magazine that’s sole purpose is centered around body confidence, fashion and curve.” the 25-year-old told SLiNK, reports the Daily Mail. “Having our cover shoot be in lingerie was a very empowering moment for myself.”

Hayley wore black, pink and white lingerie for the photoshoot. The photos were taken by London-based photographer Roberto Aguilar.

“I am so excited to present my cover with SLiNK Magazine. I’ve worked with the magazine on multiple projects in the past and hold them in such a dear place in my heart,” Hayley said. “We as women need to love our bodies for all that they give us not only what they show.

“I was empowered to wear lingerie and love all of my body’s flaws in that moment,” she added.

Hayley said it is “important” for her to “appreciate and love my curves,” adding that the photo session was a way to “celebrate” her body.

“What a better way to do so than to celebrate the natural beauty of my curves by shooting in lingerie?” she said. “My choice to be happy in the body I have today. It’s so important that we love and nourish our thoughts about ourselves. You have to love who you are today to get to where you want to be tomorrow.”

Hayley is the daughter of Hasselhoff and his second wife, actress Pamela Beach. She appeared in two episodes of Baywatch as a child and starred on the short-lived ABC Family show Huge. She also had a role in Sharknado 4.

So proud of my daughter @hhasselhoff and her latest cover of @slinkmagazine ! Out now ! pic.twitter.com/RVg3soAQDr — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) December 12, 2017

She started modeling in 2007 at age 14 and is signed to Ford Models.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Hayley Hasselhoff