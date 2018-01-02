Hayley Hasselhoff Shows off Her Curves in Stunning Swimsuit Photos

🇮🇩 A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:02am PST

Hayley Hasselhoff, daughter of Baywatch and Knight Rider actor David Hasselhoff, recently took to Instagram to show off her curves in a series of stunning swimsuit photos.

In the pictures, Hayley is rocking what looks to be a one-piece black bathing suit, with some sheer fabric in certain areas, while posing for the camera around some rock structures.

Her platinum blond is hair falling around the side of her face and she’s also donning a few necklaces, one of which appear to be a large gilded tooth.

Last year threw quite a lot at the Hasselhoff family. Recently David has been publicly feuding with his ex-wife over alimony payments, and back in April, law enforcement found Hayley passed out inside her car on the Fallbrook off-ramp on Freeway 101.

Officers coaxed her out of the car and put her through a field sobriety test, which she failed. The 24-year-old actress then blew a .14 during a breathalyzer test, and the legal limit in the state of California is .08.

Hayley had to be driven to a nearby hospital for evaluation before she was booked into the Van Nuys jail. She was reportedly there from 4 am until 6:30 pm and was later bailed out for $5,000.

At the time she faced up to 6 months in jail and could have been forced to pay a $1,000 fine but she cut a deal that saw her plead no contest to “one count of driving under the influence.”

As part of a deal with the state, Hayley was ordered to serve 3 years probation, and fined $390. Additionally, she was required to complete a 90-day alcohol recovery program, and was told to have an ignition interlock system installed in her car.