David Harbour Drops Out of New Movie After Missing ‘Stranger Things’ Event

David Harbour has dropped out of the upcoming drama Behemoth! following his absence from a recent Stranger Things event.

The actor, 50, has stepped back from his role in the Tony Gilroy-directed film, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, a Searchlight Pictures rep confirmed to Variety Tuesday. (DeuxMoi was first to report news of Harbour’s exit.)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: David Harbour attends The Game Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater on December 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards via Getty Images)

Multiple insiders familiar with the film told Variety that Harbour was overwhelmed by the ending of Stranger Things, which came in three installments from November to late December, and had stepped to rest.

Harbour’s Behemoth! role has reportedly been recast, but his replacement has not been named.

Behemoth! follows “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles,” according to the official logline, and acts as “a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.”

News of Harbour’s withdrawal comes just weeks after he was absent from the Paley Center’s Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration in New York City on Dec. 18. Harbour was initially scheduled to appear alongside his castmates at the event, but when the day came, Harbour was absent due to what was described as a scheduling conflict.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The day before, TMZ reported that Harbour got into a verbal altercation with a fellow bar patron in Encinitas, Calif., allegedly taking the other person’s hat and running out with it with the taunt of, “C’mon dude, f—ing get me.” The patron followed Harbour, and reportedly asked, “What the f— did I do to you?” before getting his hat back. Harbour has not publicly addressed the allegations.

Harbour has previously revealed his bipolar disorder diagnosis, sharing in a 2018 interview on WTF With Marc Maron that he was committed to a “mental asylum” at age 25 following a manic episode.

“Here’s the interesting thing, which I’ve actually never truly spoken about publicly,” he said. “I actually was in this Catholicism thing … and I was sober for like a year and a half, I was 25, and I actually did have a manic episode and I was diagnosed as bipolar.”

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health help, you can text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor or call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​.