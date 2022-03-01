David Dobrik Labeled ‘Scumbag’ by YouTube Star Severely Injured in Stunt Accident

David Dobrik is no stranger to controversy, but not he’s being labeled a “scumbag” by a fellow YouTube star who was severely injured in an accident during one of Dobrik’s stunts. E! News reports that YouTuber Jeff Wittek spoke out about the situation on his Jeff FM podcast, lambasting Dobrik over the frightening incident that led him to require eye surgery. “It was a gnarly surgery. They had to move my eyeball forward,” Wittek revealed.

“There was about a 30 percent chance that I would have woken up blind from the surgery in that eye but fortunately, everything went great,” he continued. Turning his anger toward Dobrik, Wittek said, “I’ve been protecting this guy for so long and there’s so much to this story than just him not texting me for a week after I had such a drastic surgery where I could’ve been blind.” He went on to suggest that Dobrik hadn’t contacted him in the wake of his medical procedure to check in. “I just want to f—ing tell the truth finally. I gave this motherf—er so many chances. Even now, a week later, I still haven’t heard a peep,” Wittek claimed.

The incident Wittek refers to took place in June 2020. The podcaster was swinging on a rope that hung from an excavator and ended up getting hurt. Dobrik was in the operator’s seat of the construction machinery at the time. The footage was later published on YouTube in April 2021.

“The fact that he is a scumbag friend, a fake friend, now that the documentary is over doesn’t give a f—, doesn’t text me, doesn’t check in,” Wittek went on to say. “The other reason: him saying now, flipping the script, saying, ‘Oh, it was f—n Jeff’s idea. He’s crazy.’ Complete bulls—.”

Wittek also alleged that Dobrik had agreed to pay one of his hospital bills, but then he never did. “Our agreement was just cover the hospital bills. I don’t care about anything else. I’m not coming after him for money I lost from not being able to work or anything like that,” Wittek stated. “They didn’t pay a f—ing bill, I got an infraction on my credit now. I go to get a house and I can’t get a loan.”

Finally, Wittek said, “For those who think I’m trolling or I’m f—ng crazy on Instagram, honestly I could give a f—, because it’s the best I’ve felt in a while getting all this s— off my chest. It feels good to cut bad people out of your life.” At this time, Dobrik does not appear to have issued a statement on Wittek’s comments.