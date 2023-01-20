David Crosby's 'Simpsons' and 'Hook' Roles Resurface Afer His Death

David Crosby may be best known as the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer who was a founding member of the influential '60s rock bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, but he was also no stranger to the screen. As fans flocked to social media Thursday to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter-guitarist following his death at 81, it was two lesser-known credits to his name that began to resurface: Crosby's roles in Hook and The Simpsons.

After honing his musical skills at coffeehouses, clubs and colleges as a teen and later dropping out of college to pursue his musical career, Crosby skyrocketed to fame after he, Jim McGuinn, and Gene Clark established their first band, the Jet Set. As their fame rose and they took the stage to perform their hits over the years, Crosby also began taking to the screen, including a 1991 appearance in Steven Spielberg's Hook. In the adventure film, which acts as a sequel of sorts to J. M. Barrie's 1911 novel Peter and Wendy and focuses on an adult Peter Pan, Crosby made a brief appearance as Tickles, who is seen in the film holding a concertina, an accordion-like instrument. Crosby was just one of several classic rockers to make an appearance in the film, as did Phil Collins, Jimmy Buffett, and Glenn Close.

Never forget David Crosby in HOOK. He played "Tickles."



Speaking of the role with Entertainment Weekly back in 1991, Crosby quipped, "I've been a pirate all my life, but this was the first time I was allowed to wear the clothes." He also revealed that his intended two-day cameo became "a monthlong sojourn" on the set.

But Crosby's appearance in Hook was just one of several screen appearances he made, with fans on social media also fondly remembering his two appearances on The Simpsons. The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer appeared as himself in 1993's "Marge in Chains," an episode that saw Lionel Hutz calling Crosby for help as he struggled to defend Marge from the charge of shoplifting. That same year, Crosby returned to the beloved animated show in "Homer's Barbershop Quartet," during which his onscreen counterpart presented the Grammy awards.

David Crosby twice appeared on The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/ibaz5qq9EV — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 19, 2023

In his 1991 chat with Entertainment Weekly, Crosby, whose Floyd, was an Academy Award-winning cinematographer, admitted that while his life quickly became surrounded by music, "as a kid I wanted to be an actor." However, things changed when he "found out I could get laid right away by going and singing in coffeehouses." Crosby found plenty of success in the music world, co-founding the bands The Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He also released eight solo albums during his life and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His wife, Jan Crosby, confirmed to Variety Thursday that Crosby passed away "after a long illness" He was 81.