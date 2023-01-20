David Crosby's Death Draws Wide Reactions From Music Community
David Crosby's death sent shockwaves throughout the music community on Thursday. Crosby is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He was a unique figure in music, known for his experimental songwriting style and for never shying away from letting anyone know his opinions.
Crosby was 81. His wife announced the sad news in a statement to Variety. He was surrounded by his wife Jan Dance, and son Django. He had a long illness, but that did not stop him from tweeting just hours before his death.
"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," Crosby's family said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
Graham Nash
"It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed," Graham Nash wrote on Facebook. "I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.
Brian Wilson
I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023
"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby," The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson wrote. "David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David's family and friends. Love, Brian."
Roseanne Cash
I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone.— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023
"I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills, and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived and so very sad he's gone," Roseanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash, wrote.
The Tom Petty Estate
Just sang on a new record of his that Tom Petty is producing https://t.co/71olfumFTR— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) February 15, 2017
"Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero," the Tom Petty estate wrote. "He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative, and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates, and fans." In 2017, Crosby worked on an album with former Byrds bassist Chris Hillman, produced by Petty.
Jason Isbell and Melissa Etheridge
Thank you @thedavidcrosby I will miss you my friend. #DavidCrosby #Croz 💔 pic.twitter.com/eTxikf27Ro— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) January 19, 2023
"Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We'll miss him a lot," Jason Isbell wrote.
Sebastian Bach and Brian Ray
This is very sad. David had just announced a new band, with a tour to follow.— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) January 19, 2023
Rest in peace, David Crosby. https://t.co/9N4k2PugD9
"As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby thank you for the lifetime of inspiration," Sebastian Bach wrote.