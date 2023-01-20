David Crosby's Death Draws Wide Reactions From Music Community

David Crosby's death sent shockwaves throughout the music community on Thursday. Crosby is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He was a unique figure in music, known for his experimental songwriting style and for never shying away from letting anyone know his opinions.

Crosby was 81. His wife announced the sad news in a statement to Variety. He was surrounded by his wife Jan Dance, and son Django. He had a long illness, but that did not stop him from tweeting just hours before his death.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," Crosby's family said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Scroll on for a look at how Crosby's peers are remembering the singer-songwriter after his death.