Darius Rucker’s Ex Kate Quigley Has Brutal Message for Him After He Spoke on Her Condition

Comedian Kate Quigley is feeling better after her accidental overdose, but she would rather not have her ex-boyfriend Darius Ruckercomment on her condition. After attempting to distance himself from any connection to her following the tragic events of Sept. 4 when Quigley and other partygoers suffered accidental overdoses when they allegedly used cocaine laced with fentanyl, Rucker gave a statement regarding her health. “You know, she’s doing great. She’s coming out of that,” Rucker told PEOPLE before he performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Friday. “I’m glad that she’s doing that.” He later added that his “heart goes out to all the other victims, but Quigley is doing okay.” Quigley, 39, and Rucker, 55, dated in 2020.

However, Quigley was quick to respond, revealing that Rucker had not called her since the incident. The comedian took to Twitter to express her displeasure. “Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how im doing & have no clue? Thanks Boo Boo!!!” she wrote, sharing a link to Rucker’s comments. When one of her followers pointed out how quickly Rucker had released a statement saying that they hadn’t dated In months, Quigley replied, “That Stung. Won’t lie. When i saw the TMZ report i thought, great. He’s probably writing a song about me called, ‘Let Her Die,’” referencing one of Hootie and the Blowfish’s biggest hits.

Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven't called once to see how im doing & have no clue? Thanks Boo Boo!!! ☺️♥ https://t.co/wsN8YLETG8 — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) September 18, 2021

Quigley was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4 after she was found unresponsive inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach. Three others — comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli), 48, as well as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson — were pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that all four suffered drug overdoses as the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

That Stung. Won't lie. When i saw the TMZ report i thought, great. He's probably writing a song about me called, "Let Her Die" https://t.co/FksKYNUN73 — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) September 11, 2021

Quigley took to Twitter on last Saturday to give fans an update, explaining that she “finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper” and expressed her gratitude for everyone who had reached out over the last week. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week,” the comedian began. “I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life.”

Quigley continued, expressing her sorrow over the lives lost. “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie,” Quigley said. “Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

“Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing,” Quigley wrote. “They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

“My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts,” she continued, advising readers to “tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take this life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”