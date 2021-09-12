Comedian Kate Quigley Speaks out With Major Update After Overdose Hospitalization

Comedian Kate Quigley took to Twitter on Saturday night to give fans an update about her current condition. Quigley was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4 after she was found unresponsive inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach. Three others — comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli), 48, as well as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson — were pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that all four suffered drug overdoses as the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Quigley explained that she “finally had the time & clarity to put my feelings on paper” and expressed her gratitude for everyone who had reached out over the last week. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me over the past week,” the comedian began. “I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life.”

https://twitter.com/KateQFunny/status/1436818388198645765?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Quigley, who dated Darius Rucker earlier this year, continued, expressing her sorrow over the lives lost. “I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie,” Quigley said. “Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”

“Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing,” Quigley wrote. “They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them.”

“My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts,” she continued, advising readers to “tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take this life for granted. I did, and I never will again.”

Quigley had briefly updated fans via her mother, Fran Wyles. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time,” Wyles wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. “We are optimistic that she will recover (tho it won’t be quick). She is unable to post (contrary to reports) but we are hoping she might be able to tomorrow. Again, thank you.”