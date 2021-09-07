Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.

In a statement to The Sun, Colangeli’s cousin Maria Spencer remembered the comic as “not only a smart, talented comedian but was also a highly skilled carpenter who worked for his family’s construction company.” She said he “was incredibly loved by his entire family, and we’ll miss him more than words can describe.” Spencer added that Colangeli’s family has been left “deeply saddened” by his sudden passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Losing Ricky is a true heartbreak and is a devastating loss for his siblings, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who have many fond memories of family Sunday dinners, amazing Christmas Eve meals, and other family celebrations that can only be remembered as epic,” Spencer continued. “We loved Ricky dearly and his death is leaving a hole in our hearts that is somewhat comforted by knowing he is now at peace in the arms of his loving parents, Lynda and Rico, who we lost in 2019.”

Along with Colangeli, two others were also found dead by police at the LA apartment — fellow comic Fuquan Johnson, 42, and friend Natalie Williamson, 33. A fourth person, comedian Kate Quigley, was rushed to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. At this time, few details are known about the tragic party that resulted in their deaths, though TMZ reported the three deaths were the result of cocaine laced with fentanyl, or at minimum a contributing factor. Autopsies will be conducted on the deceased to determine a cause of death. The LAPD Homicide division has since been notified about the three deaths, though The Sun reports they are not involved at this time, and a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said there “was no indication of foul play.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Jack Assadourian Jr., whose parents own the Ha Ha, confirmed a memorial service will be held for Johnson and Colangeli in LA on Thursday. Assadourian said Johnson and Colangeli were “two of the most important people” in his life” and “they both were the life of the party and would light up a room. You always wanted to be around them.”