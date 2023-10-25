Danny Masterson Reportedly Expelled From Church of Scientology

Danny Masterson was reportedly expelled from the Church of Scientology after being convicted of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He has been classified as a "suppressive person" (SP) by the church, defined as someone whose actions impede spiritual progress, Daily Mail reports.

Scientologists who associate with him, including his family and wife, Bijou Phillips, will have to end all communication with the convicted rapist. Insiders told the outlet that the church maintains Masterson is innocent despite the expulsion.

Longtime private investigator Jeffrey Augustine revealed the development on his website, The Scientology Money Project, established in 2014 to expose the alleged misdeeds of the church. Former Scientologist Augustine explained to Daily Mail why the organization decided to sever ties with a member they publicly backed in two criminal trials he was involved in.

According to Augustine, 66, the Church of Scientology did not intend to go public with the news, and they are still reassuring members that Masterson is innocent and that former Scientologist Leah Remini was a part of the conspiracy to discredit him with other disgruntled former members.

"According to my sources, Danny has been declared a suppressive person, which means he would be expelled from Scientology," Augustine said. "They are telling Scientologists that he will file an appeal and that he is innocent of the charges for which he was convicted. They (church officials) declared Danny a suppressive person for not maintaining the high ethical standards for the Church of Scientology, and other reasons – but not because he was convicted of rape," Augustine added.

A jury convicted Masterson, 47, of two counts of rape in May. In September, he was sentenced to prison. A third rape case ended with a hung jury, while an earlier trial resulted in a deadlock. In Augustine's view, the church's controversial leader, David Miscavige, has to save face by putting Masterson behind them."Miscavige has the International Association of Scientologists event coming up in London. It's the first post-pandemic big multimillion-dollar fundraiser.

"I think Miscavige is clearing the decks ahead of the IAS in London, so he's not asked about Masterson. In other words, he wants it handled. He doesn't want Danny Masterson to be the focus. They are not going to make a public announcement. They are going to tell everyone at this big, posh London event, don't talk about it, don't mention Danny. He has now become a person whose name must not be mentioned."

"They are still maintaining his innocence, saying he will appeal, and that's not why he's been declared, but this is not to be talked about by anyone," he said. "The suit is coming up, and Scientology doesn't want to be accountable. They are going to say they have nothing to do with Masterson anymore," Augustine explained.

Masterson was raised by practicing Scientologists. His stepfather, Joe Reaiche, and mother, Carole Masterson, were both Sea Org members. As a result of questioning certain teachings, Reaiche was deemed suppressive and has not been in contact with his children since. Masterson may not even realize he has been declared suppressive and will only find out when people cut ties with him, just like his own father was kicked out of the church.

"I don't think Bijou wants to visit him in prison ever. She was just awarded custody of their daughter. I personally think Bijou Phillips will leave the Church of Scientology, that's my prediction. It's brought her nothing but grief, heartache, and sorrow," Augustine told the outlet. Masteron recently gave up custody of his nine-year-old daughter with Phillips after she filed for divorce, as reported by The Blast. Visitation rights have been requested, but California State Prison will make that decision.