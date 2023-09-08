Leah Remini Speaks out After Danny Masterson Sentencing

Leah Remini took aim at Danny Masterson after the former That '70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years in prison on his recent rape convictions. The vocal Scientology critic also took aim at the organization for their alleged role and influence in the trial.

"Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson's predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them," Remini wrote in a lengthy statement on X (formerly Twitter). "For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige."

Remini went on to allege the church and others that "engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence." The King of Queens alum is currently seeking her own legal victory against the church and their alleged "harassment" of the ex-member.

"I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status," Reimini added. "Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.

"These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement," she added. I will always remind the public that in Scientology if you report another Scientologist to law enforcement, you are committing a high crime. The consequences of such a high crime are devastating: you will lose everything you've ever known, from your family to your friends to your job."

Remini closed her statement by thanking those at the LA District Attorney's office, detectives, and the judge for being fair and impartial in the case. She was also sure to give the victims who spoke out praise for being brave giving hope to others who might find themselves in a similar fashion.