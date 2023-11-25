Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence With Thanksgiving Message After Danny Masterson Controversy

Kutcher has been away from social media since word got out that he and Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Masterson amidst his rape trial.

Ashton Kutcher got into the Thanksgiving spirit by breaking silence. The actor has been mostly quiet on social media since September after word spread that he and wife, Mila Kunis, wrote character letters for their former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson during his rape trial. The two then posted a video on Instagram apologizing for what they did, but people didn't really view it in such a great light. Now, over two months later, Kutcher is finally back.

On Thanksgiving morning, Kutcher took to Twitter to tell his followers, "Happy Thanksgiving." He also seemingly responded to the controversy by saying, "In addition to life, love, health & friendship. This year let's acknowledge being present. Being present isn't responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It's experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react. Digest, feel, learn, take inventory, & square this new experience with past experiences."

Create a refined perspective to live with until something else refines it further," Kutcher continued. "That's being present. I'm Thankful for 'No comment', thankful for learning, thankful for listening. Thankful for sharing this life with you." Whether Kutcher's social media silence will continue following Thanksgiving is unknown, but it sounds like he has done a lot of thinking over the last two months and wants to move forward.

After being found guilty of two counts of rape in June, the jury remained deadlocked on a third charge. However, in September, Masterson was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for both charges, to be served consecutively. The sentencing came after six long years. Ever since sexual assault reports were filed against the actor in 2017, it's been a big back and forth. Prior to the sentencing, Hello! Magazine reported that Kutcher and Kunis, along with their That '70s Show co-stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, wrote letters of support for Masterson to the judge, and all four soon found themselves in a heap of trouble with fans who were calling them out.

Since there's a second season of reboot That '90s Show in the works, it's unclear if Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will once again cameo, especially following their controversial letters. However, the same would also be said for Rupp and Smith, who star on the Netflix series. The show avoided bringing up Masterson's Steven Hyde, which will likely continue. Fans will just have to tune in and see, but for now, there's no set premiere date for the second season.