DaniLeigh Arrested for Alleged DUI Hit and Run

Singer DaniLeigh is facing three felony charges after she was arrested for an alleged DUI hit and run. The musician, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, was taken into police custody in Miami Beach, Florida at around 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday, May 30 after she reportedly struck a man on a moped while driving a car under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by TMZ and PEOPLE.

According to the report, several witnesses claim to have seen DaniLeigh driving a gray Mercedes-Benz with a passenger recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The singer was allegedly seen swerving in and out of lanes before she ultimately hit the man's moped and did not stop, dragging the moped for about a block. Witnesses said they attempted to get DaniLeigh's attention, but she continued driving. Somebody eventually flagged down a police officer, who then initiated a stop.

In the paperwork, the officer who conducted the stop said they smelled alcohol from her car and DaniLeigh's "motor skills were sluggish." The report also noted that the passenger in the car appeared to be "highly intoxicated" and an empty bottle of tequila was found in the vehicle. Both DaniLeigh and the passenger were detained with hand restraints, and the musician reportedly told cops that "she never hit a motorist" and had not "consumed any alcoholic beverages." She ultimately agreed to a field sobriety test, which she failed.

DaniLeigh was arrested and taken to "the Miami Beach breath testing room," where she , took two breathalyzer tests reportedly resulting in breath alcohol levels of 0.145 and 0.148, both of which are more than double the legal limit. She was booked on three felony charges – driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

The victim, who was not identified, reportedly sustained two non-life-threatening injuries, including a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. The victim's moped "sustained major damage and was towed off the scene."

At this time, representatives for DaniLeigh have not commented on the incident. According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, per PEOPLE, DaniLeigh, who shares a daughter, Velour, 20 months, with rapper DaBaby, was held in jail from 8:16 a.m. through 11:45 a.m., when she was released on a $9,500 bond.