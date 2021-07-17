Danileigh Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting First Child

✖

Congratulations are in order as singer DaniLeigh (born Danielle Leigh Curiel) reveals she's expecting a child soon. The "Lil Bebe" singer uploaded a series of maternity photos showing off her baby bump to Instagram on Friday after months of pregnancy rumors. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she captioned the pics, which have received over 800,000 likes.

Celebrities alike congratulated the star on her bundle of joy. "Cats out the bag," comedian B. Simone said under the post, along with a few heart eyes emojis. "Congrats girl, you look amazing." Others like rapper Dream Doll, Miguel, and BIA –– who recently released a collaboration with Nicki Minaj –– sent in their well wishes under the viral photos.

Curiel followed up the maternity announcement with some videos from her baby celebration in the Dominican Republic with her friends and family on her Instagram story. She was previously tied to rapper DaBaby, but the couple called it quits in February. She made the breakup announcement via Instagram story, telling her followers that she was "officially single."