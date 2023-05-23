'Return to Amish' Star Busted for DUI

Return to Amish viewers got to see the fall-out from Ray Byler's DUI charges in the Season 7 finale, which aired on May 16. Byler was arrested in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania in February 2022 while driving his horse and buggy in a "reckless manner," the Brookville Police Department said at the time. In a clip from the episode Distractify published, Johnny Detweiler and Byler's sister Rosanna discussed the impact Byler's arrest could have on the family and the Amish community at large.

Rosanna and her boyfriend were worried about what Byler's arrest could mean for them. They thought about going back to Florida, an option Byler considered as well. However, since Rosanna is also pregnant, the three believe they could be formally shunned by the community. "It made me upset that Ray brought shame on Rosanna," Detweiler told producers. "It's going to ruin her reputation more. I'm just disappointed."

Detweiler said he had two choices. He could lose Rosanna or leave the community with Rosanna. The second option would force him to break away from his family. Although he loves Rosanna more than anything, he told producers he was leaning toward leaving her. Meanwhile, Rosanna told producers she was concerned about how Detweiler feels and the potential backlash she could face. Members of the community are disappointed in her for other reasons, and her brother's DUI just adds more pressure on her at a terrible time.

Byler was arrested in February 2022. He was charged with a misdemeanor driving under the influence and cited for careless and reckless driving, reports WJAC-TV. Brookville police officers said they passed an Amish horse and buggy on Main Street after receiving reports of someone driving a horse and buggy in a "reckless manner" earlier that same day. They could not locate the horse and buggy until that night.

Police started following and watched Byler drive the horse and buggy around a corner. He locked the brakes suddenly, and let the officers pass him. They stopped and asked him if he was doing okay. His speech was allegedly slurred and he told officers he had a "couple of beers." Officers said the TLC star slammed like alcohol and they asked him to do a field sobriety test. However, Byler said a family member needed to come to take the horse home because it was skittish. After a family member arrived, they took Byler to a nearby hospital for a blood test, but he allegedly refused. Return to Amish is now streaming on Max.