Susan Sarandon Arrested in New York City

Susan Sarandon was arrested Monday while protesting to raise the minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers at the New York State Capitol in Albany. According to the New York State Police Department, the actress, 76, was among eight activists arrested by state police for disorderly conduct on May 8. After being processed and issued appearance tickets, they were released, reported the New York Post. The actress is the president of One Fair Wage, a group arguing that the minimum wage increase, which excludes tipped service workers, negatively impacts women and single mothers of color. According to the website, the coalition includes "all workers for whom tips are considered wage replacement," such as restaurant workers, nail salon technicians, hairdressers, and massage therapists. Last week, legislators approved the $229 billion spending plan for 2023-2024, setting the stage for a $17 minimum hourly wage.

The New York State Police told the New York Post that the eight protesting members were sitting and blocking walking traffic and were repeatedly asked to move to a more suitable location. They refused to move and asked to be arrested. "On May 8, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m., individuals who identified as members of a group called 'One Fair Wage' were collected in the North Concourse Legislative Lobby. They began sitting and obstructing walking traffic through the area," a New York State Police statement said. "They were instructed multiple times to move to a safer location, but eight of the group's members refused and requested to be arrested. Those eight individuals were arrested, each for one count of Disorderly Conduct which is a violation-level offense. All have been processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on a later date. The names will not be released due to the level of offense," concludes the statement.

.⁦@OneFairWageNY⁩ activists, inclu. ⁦@SusanSarandon⁩ is fighting for the end of the subminimum wage for tipped workers. They’re trying their hardest to get arrested at security at the Concourse after holding a rally in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/QY9KW7foM8 — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 8, 2023

On Twitter, Spectrum News 1 Albany reporter Kate Lisa posted a video of an activist demonstration that took place, in which Sarandon as well as Ana Maria Archila, a former candidate for New York Lieutenant Governor, were seen attempting to spread a pink banner across the concourse."Police left activists alone for several minutes. Several were confused why they weren't getting arrested," Lisa wrote on Twitter. Sarandon spoke at the rally to show solidarity with the workers before she was arrested. "They are very, very important and need to be treated with dignity, not only for the back-breaking labor that they do, but what they have to do to communicate and understand and be patient and all the things that are linked to a successful business," she said, per New York Post. Sarandon is an activist with a history of protesting. In 2018, she was arrested alongside other protesters for opposing former President Trump's immigration policy, which caused parents and children to be separated. In February 2022, she was criticized for comparing New York City's police officers to fascism in a tweet. Additionally, Sarandon protested in New York City last week, supporting writers striking in the television and movie industry.