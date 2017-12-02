Danielle Bregoli Says Chanel West Coast is Just Jealous of Her

After Chanel West Coast called her an “ignorant fool” earlier in the week, Danielle Bregoli is firing back, claiming that West Coast is “just jealous.”

TMZ caught up with the now infamous “Cash Me Outside” girl in West L.A., where they confronted her about West Coast’s incident outside of popular Hollywood club Poppy. After being prevented by security from entering the club, West Coast had a meltdown, swearing at the security guard. She also claimed that only “ignorant fools” like Bregoli get attention now.

“You know what’s crazy? I did not know who that raggedy b—h was an hour ago. I just found out who she was,” Bregoli claimed. “If you’re going to come for me, at least make sure I know who you are, or else you just look stupid. I mean, you look stupid period coming for me anyways.”

Bregoli went on to say that she didn’t even watch the entire video of West Coast and that she didn’t really care about it. Apparently she didn’t “pay it no mind” after she realized that she didn’t know who West Coast was.

West Coast followed up the Poppy incident with a video explaining herself, claiming that she’s “just very over the whole superficial life and world we live in” and admitting that she never should have said the comments she made.

“I’m gonna be honest too. I saw a camera guy filming and I was like, hey, maybe if I act a little crazier, I’ll get some attention. Because at this point, I think that that’s what this world has come down to,” she continued. “I think the only way to get attention is to act like a complete ignorant fool. You know, we’ve got Cash Me Ousside girls and people like that who act like complete fools and they get fame for it. I’ll be honest, I put a little extra on it and just spiced it up a little just to hype it up and get some attention, because god forbid I get any attention for being the normal, hardworking, kind person I am.”