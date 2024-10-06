Daniel Day-Lewis Comes out of Retirement, Spotted Filming New Movie

Daniel Day-Lewis has emerged from his self-imposed retirement, stunning the entertainment world with his unexpected return to the silver screen. The 67-year-old Oscar-winning performer, who bid farewell to acting in 2017, was recently observed on a film set in Manchester.

Day-Lewis, sporting a distinguished grey beard, was photographed and published in Daily Mail participating in motorcycle scenes alongside fellow actor Sean Bean. The project marks Day-Lewis's first acting role since his critically acclaimed performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread seven years ago.

The actor's return to the craft he once dominated comes as a surprise to many, given the finality of his retirement announcement in June 2017. At the time, his spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, released a statement to Variety: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis's decision to step away from acting was further elaborated in a W Magazine interview, where he expressed a mix of compulsion and sadness regarding his retirement. "The impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do," he explained. "Do I feel better? Not yet. I have great sadness. And that's the right way to feel."

However, recent developments suggest a change of heart for the acclaimed actor. Variety reports that Day-Lewis is not only returning to acting but is doing so in a deeply personal project. He's set to star in Anemone, a film directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, marking the latter's directorial debut. The father-son duo also co-wrote the screenplay, which is described as an exploration of the intricate relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers, delving into the "dynamics of familial bonds."

The film, produced by Focus Features and Plan B, boasts an impressive cast, including Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski showed enthusiasm for the project, stating, via the outlet, "We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B."

Day-Lewis's return to acting is particularly noteworthy given his unparalleled success in the field. He remains the only performer to have won three Best Actor Oscars, for his roles in My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). His method acting approach and total immersion in his characters have become legendary in the industry.

The actor's commitment to his craft is evident in the preparation for his roles. For My Left Foot, he reportedly asked crew members to wheel him around in a wheelchair and feed him with a spoon between takes. His dedication extended to his portrayal of Gerry Conlon in In The Name Of The Father, where he endured nights in a freezing cell on meager rations to capture his character's experience authentically.

As news of Day-Lewis's return spreads, speculation grows about what prompted this unexpected comeback. Some point to a reunion with director Martin Scorsese at the National Board of Review awards earlier this year, where Scorsese hinted at a potential collaboration, saying, per Variety, "We did two films together and it's one of the greatest experiences of my life. Maybe there's time for one more. Maybe! He's the best."

While details about Day-Lewis's role in Anemone remain scarce, the project represents the actor's unique melding of personal and professional interests. Working alongside his son, Ronan, who is also an accomplished painter with an upcoming international exhibition, adds an intriguing dimension to this comeback.