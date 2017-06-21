Daniel Day-Lewis Retires From Acting

Hollywood is losing one of its preeminent stars as Daniel Day-Lewis announces his retirement.

The Oscar-winner will no longer be working as an actor.

Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the surprising news to Variety, but did not explain the reasoning behind his decision.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” the statement read. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Not only did Day-Lewis win acclaim and awards for his decade-spanning career, he also set a record as the only actor to win three best actor Oscars. Known to be a method actor who stayed in character off-set, he is often praised for the versatility of his acting. He has played every role from gangsters to world leaders.

While he will not appear in future films, fans have a large catalogue of films to revisit to celebrate his career.

