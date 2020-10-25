'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Reveals If He'd Return as Host

✖

As Dancing With the Stars fans are fully aware, ABC fired longtime host Tom Bergeron ahead of Season 29. The show then tapped Tyra Banks to take his place. In a recent interview on the Stuttering John Podcast, Bergeron was asked whether he misses the show, and the former DWTS host did not hold back in his response.

When asked whether he misses DWTS, Bergeron immediately replied, "No. No, because it started changing early in 2018, there were staff changes and I think philosophical changes about how to do the show. So, I miss the earlier years. I miss up until that point when it had a different vibe, a different feel. No, I'm kind of digging this time off and I'm quite capable of being very lazy." The interviewer then asked whether Bergeron would take on another job at the moment. For the former host, it would entirely depend on what the job would entail. Bergeron said, "No, it would depend. I never say never. But, I've hosted, as you've pointed out, so many different formats. I'm not really looking to work a lot, five days a week ... Now, I'm 65, I've got some money in the bank. I'm enjoying my life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bergeron was asked about the new "creative direction" that DWTS has taken itself in, including the fact that they tapped Banks to take his place. But, the former host held his tongue and kept his answer on the demure side. "Well, I can't speak to their (producers) mindset," Bergeron said. "Look, my bottom line is, I've had a wonderful career. I've got friends who are still on that show, both on camera and behind the scenes, so, out of respect for them, that's about all I'll say." He later added that some of the pros on the show even reached out to him when he announced in July that DWTS had fired him alongside co-host Erin Andrews.

The former America's Funniest Home Videos host said, "There are a lot of people who I really care about who are on that show, who I hope have long, thriving careers. And to those who came to me when the word came down in July that I wouldn't be part of it anymore, some of the pros said, 'We don't know if we want to be part of it.' I said, 'Look, you're building a brand, you're in your 30s, or late 20s or whatever, and I'm an old guy. I've made my money. I'm alright, so don't worry about me. Just go and build your brand."