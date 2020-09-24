'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Tom Bergeron Passes out on Bench in Hilarious Hiking Photo

✖

Dancing With the Stars alum Tom Bergeron recently shared a hilarious hiking photo on Instagram, after passing out on a bench. In the picture, Bergeron is seen laying on the bench with one leg hanging off, and the other draped over the back. The former DWTS host appears to have his hat over his face and his water bottle resting on his chest.

"After a couple of weeks unable to hike due to wildfires, it’s reassuring to know my stamina is intact" he wrote in the caption. He also noted that the photo was taken by personal trainer Jessi Laird. Many of Bergeron's fans and followers have since commented on the photo, with one writing, "Wish you could hike back to DWTS. Miss your wit." In July, it was announced that Bergeron had been let go from Dancing With The Stars, which he hosted for 28 Seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Sep 23, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

On July 14, ABC and BBC Studios issued a joint statement, announcing how Bergeron — as well as DWTS co-host Erin Andrews — would no longer be with the show. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline.

Both Bergeron and Andrews have since commented on the news of their exits, with Bergeron saying: "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews echoed the sentiment, adding: "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She added that the time she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." It was subsequently announced that Tyra Banks has taken over as host of Dancing With The Stars.