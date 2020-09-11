'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke: Tom Bergeron's Exit 'Really Hurt Me'

✖

As the new season of Dancing with the Stars approaches, things will be a lot different than what both the viewers and dancers are use to. Not only is the pandemic playing a huge role into how things line up logistically to be able to put on the production as usual, but this will be the first time in 15 years that Tom Bergeron will not be the host. Dance pro Cheryl Burke is now speaking out about the upcoming season, and she did touch on Bergeron's exit admitting that it cut her pretty deep.

"This is a two part response," Burke started after she was asked her opinion on the firing of Bergeron and the fact that Tyra Banks is stepping in as host. "My feelings on tom have nothing to do with the show. Out of everybody, other than [co-executive producer] Deena Katz [and the judges], I've been on the show the longest. Tom is my family. I'm not going to lie and say, 'Change is great!' Let's be real. This really hurt me. My heart dropped when I heard [Tom was leaving]. And I'm not one to be shocked about anything that happens on this show."

She continued to tell TV Insider, "I talk to Tom frequently. He was a part of my wedding. He's my 'Dance Dad.' I know Tom would never tell me not to do the show. He and I share a language that needs no words. We'd always chat before the show. I'm really going to miss that. My heart still hurts. It's weird not to hear his voice." She then spoke on Banks giving encouraging words saying she thinks the super model is going to absolutely "kill it."

"As far as Tyra goes, my feeling is good on her. She is going to kill it. She owns who she is as a person. It's awesome that she's the only host. She got that executive producer credit. Get it, girl! I'm so rooting for her," she gushed.

Fans, and Bergeron, were all shocked when the news broke that he was not invited back to the show this season, along with Erin Andrews. By the way it was announced — via Bergeron's Twitter account — it seems as though this may have been a decision that was sprung on him. While fans were absolutely bummed to not see him return, people are eagerly waiting to see how Banks handles the new position.